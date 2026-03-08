CM to Inaugurate Renovated Old Assembly Building Today; Legislative Council to Be Shifted

Hyderabad: The Legislative Council will begin functioning from the renovated historic Old Assembly building from the upcoming Budget session of the Legislature scheduled to commence on March 16. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the restored building on Sunday.

More than 11 years after the formation of Telangana state, members of the Legislative Council will deliberate in the same location where legislative business was once conducted during the Nizam era when Hyderabad was a princely state.

The heritage structure, an example of Indo-Saracenic architecture, has been refurbished following an 18-month restoration effort undertaken by the state government in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC). The restored interiors now resemble an alabaster gem, combining heritage preservation with modern amenities.

The old Assembly building had fallen into disuse after the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the new Legislative Assembly building in 1985. Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, the building was allocated to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. However, after the AP Assembly shifted to Amaravati in 2017, the heritage structure remained vacant and gradually slipped into a dilapidated condition.

Soon after assuming office in December 2023, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy decided to restore the building and shift the Legislative Council, which functions from Public Garden, to the historic premises. The restoration project, which cost around ₹30 crore, involved extensive conservation work including improved drainage, premium flooring, upgraded electrical systems and modern infrastructure.

The renovated complex now includes dedicated chambers for the Chief Minister, the Legislative Council Chairman and Vice-Chairman, offices for secretariat staff and a modern media hall.

With the shift, both the Assembly and the Council will function from the same premises from the coming Budget session. This will be the first time in the history of Telangana, and even in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, that both Houses of the Legislature will operate from the same campus.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said the refurbished facility would provide a seamless legislative environment with modern amenities for members, ministers and officials while preserving the heritage character of the structure. The government also plans to utilise the nearby Jubilee Hall, which served as Legislative Council, for official programmes.