CM To Inaugurate Bathukammakunta On Sept. 25

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the restored Bathukammakunta lake on September 25. The lake, once reduced to a dumping ground, has been rejuvenated and will host grand Bathukamma celebrations on the day of its inauguration. The Chief Minister will participate in the festivities and formally dedicate the lake to the people of Hyderabad.

Senior leaders and officials reviewed the arrangements on Tuesday.

Bathukammakunta, long plagued by debris dumping, wild growth and encroachments, has been revived through a coordinated effort of HYDRAA, the Revenue, Irrigation, GHMC and other departments.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, speaking to the media, lauded HYDRAA’s efforts, describing the restoration as “a commendable achievement.” He said, “HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath took up the task with dedication, almost like a mission, to restore the lake.” He urged citizens to celebrate the festival at the rejuvenated site, calling it “a beautiful, scenic location.”

HYDRAA officials said that the lake has one main inlet on the north-eastern side and one outlet at the north end. To prevent overflow, an additional outlet is being constructed on the north-western side.

As part of the beautification, HYDRAA has installed two gazebos, children’s play equipment, an open-air gym, and a rectangular walking track around the bund. A wide ghat with steps has also been developed.

While major restoration works are complete, finishing touches — including flooring at the ghat, plantation, grass-laying and lighting — are expected to be completed by the end of the week.