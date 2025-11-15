CM Sets Nov. 17 for Polls Decision

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that the Cabinet will meet on November 17 to take a decision on conducting elections to local bodies. The Telangana High Court has directed the government to declare the election schedule by November 24.

Addressing the media at his camp office, the Chief Minister said the Cabinet would examine legal and administrative aspects before proceeding with drawing up the schedule. He noted that the High Court’s latest order would make it imperative for the government to clearly outline its stand on the stalled civic polls.

The Telangana State Election Commission had earlier issued the schedule on September 29 and released the poll notification on October 8. The process came to a halt after the High Court stayed GO 9, which provided 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies. Following the stay, the SEC suspended the election process, awaiting clarity from the government.

A key point before the Cabinet will be the issue of BC reservations. Official source said the government may consider limiting the BC quota to 25 per cent to comply with the Supreme Court’s cap, preventing total reservations for BCs, SCs and STs from exceeding 50 per cent.