CM Seeks MEA’s Cooperation to Host Miss World Pageant in Hyd

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sought the support of the Union external affairs ministry for organising prestigious international events like Miss World scheduled to be held in Hyderabad later this year. He also sought the ministry's support in promoting the state government's ‘Telangana Rising’ initiative, which aims to position the state as a global hub over the next 25 years.

The Chief Minister met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi on Thursday, requesting necessary assistance from the ministry.

Revanth Reddy provided an overview of the upcoming international events, including Miss World, the Global Deep Tech Summit, the Bharat Summit, and animation, gaming, VFX, and India Joy — highlighting Telangana’s prominence in the entertainment and technology sectors. These events will further establish Hyderabad as a key destination for global collaborations and investments, Reddy said.

The Chief Minister urged Jaishankar to help promote ‘Telangana Rising’ campaign on international platforms and to extend diplomatic and logistical support to ensure the success of these events. He said that such backing would contribute significantly to Telangana’s economic growth and global recognition.

In response, the external affairs minister lauded Telangana’s rapid development and assured the Chief Minister of the ministry's full cooperation in hosting these international events.

He acknowledged Hyderabad’s growing status as a global city and expressed confidence in the state's ability to attract international attention through these initiatives.

Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, and MPs Dr. Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav were also present at the meeting.