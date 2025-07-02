CM Seeks Feasibility Study Replacing Intermediate

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed education officials to examine the feasibility of replacing the existing Intermediate (10+2) education model in Telangana with a unified secondary education system covering classes 9 to 12, as followed in most states across the country.

In a high-level review meeting with senior education department officials, the Chief Minister asked them to conduct a thorough study of the 9–12 model, which is being implemented in other states and submit a comprehensive report to the state government at the earliest.

Revanth Reddy, who also holds the education portfolio, expressed serious concern over the declining pass percentage in Intermediate exams in the state. He pointed out the sharp contrast between the consistently high pass percentage in the Class 10 SSC exams and the significant drop in student success at the Intermediate level. He questioned why students who perform well in SSC fail to clear Intermediate, and called for urgent redressal.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Telangana currently follows a segmented structure — primary (Classes 1–5), upper primary (Classes 6–7), secondary (Classes 8–10), and Intermediate (Classes 11–12). In contrast, most other states follow an integrated 9–12 model where Intermediate is part of secondary education. Officials noted that separating Intermediate from the secondary structure may be contributing to the academic disconnect and high failure rate.

The Chief Minister emphasised that every Class 10 student who joins Intermediate should be given full support to successfully complete their education. He instructed officials to identify specific challenges leading to low pass percentages in Intermediate and design remedial measures, including academic support and counselling.

Recognising Intermediate education as a crucial stage in shaping students’ careers, the Chief Minister stressed the need for proper guidance and consistent support during this phase. He suggested consulting the Education Commission, NGOs, and civil society groups working in the education sector for comprehensive feedback and recommendations. He also said the government would hold discussions on improving Intermediate education in the Legislative Assembly.

Reviewing the infrastructure for the proposed Young India Residential Schools, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to install large national flags at each school and submit weekly progress reports. One school each for boys and girls will be constructed in every Assembly constituency, with land acquisition already completed for the first phase. He directed officials to begin identifying land for the second phase.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the construction model for the upcoming Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women’s University, Koti) and suggested several design changes, instructing officials to expedite the tender process.

Senior officials, including Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, state government advisor K. Keshava Rao, Special Secretary to CM B Ajith Reddy, education secretary Yogita Rana, Telangana Council of Higher Education V Balakista Reddy and others attended the meeting.