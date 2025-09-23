CM: Sammakka-Saralamma Temple Development To Respect Tribal Traditions

WARANGAL: The development and expansion of the Sammakka-Saralamma Temple will be undertaken with full respect for the customs, traditions, and beliefs of the tribal community, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister chaired a review meeting at the temple premises in Medaram, Tadvai mandal, Mulugu district, to finalise permanent development plans. Temple priests, elders of the Adivasi community, and officials of concerned departments participated.

Speaking at the meeting, Revanth Reddy described tribals as the original inhabitants of the land and said the government’s aim was to strengthen faith without compromising tradition. He added that the Congress government was formed with the blessings of Sammakka and Saralamma, and public opinion was sought in deference to that tradition.

The Chief Minister issued specific instructions to ensure the project’s timely and respectful completion, including finishing all works within 100 days. He directed that new structures be built with stone for durability, designed to withstand natural calamities, and in harmony with the surroundings.

The irrigation department was tasked with preparing a plan for water storage in the Jampanna Vagu, including the construction of check dams. A dedicated team will be established to oversee the entire project.

Revanth Reddy stressed that the success of the project would be measured by faith, not money, and urged officials to work with devotion, calling their involvement a blessing and a rare lifetime opportunity. He also underlined the importance of preserving the history and spirit of the tribal struggle for future generations.

The government has committed to releasing the necessary funds for the project.