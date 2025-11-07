CM Said Bypoll no Referendum, Accepted Defeat: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday claimed that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already “conceded defeat” in the Jubilee Hills byelection by declaring that the November 11 poll was “not a referendum” on his government.

Addressing a BRS campaign meeting during a roadshow in Vengal Raonagar, Rama Rao said, “If the Chief Minister truly believes in his governance, why is he afraid to face the public verdict? His own words show he fears rejection.” Accompanied by BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, KTR challenged the Chief Minister to present his two-year record and seek a people’s mandate instead of “diverting attention through empty rhetoric.”

He urged voters to compare “two years of Congress misrule and corruption” with the “decade of development under the BRS government”, particularly in Hyderabad, which he said had been transformed into a global hub for IT, healthcare, infrastructure, and housing. “From IT expansion to the construction of TIMS super-specialty hospitals, flyovers, double-bedroom homes and major road projects, BRS built a city that led the nation in growth. In just two years, Revanth Reddy has reversed that progress—hurting workers, auto drivers, and small traders,” KTR averred.

Criticising the ongoing demolitions by HYDRAA, he accused the government of targeting the poor while shielding influential figures with illegal constructions. Continuing the BRS campaign strategy of displaying visuals on LED screens, he dared Revanth Reddy to demolish the illegal farmhouses of his own ministers “if he truly believes in justice.” “Defeating the Congress in Jubilee Hills is the only way people can compel this government to fulfil its own guarantees,” KTR declared.