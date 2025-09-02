CM Revanth To Launch Gruha Pravesham of Indiramma Indlu Tomorrow

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the tribal village of Bendalapadu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district will host a historic event as Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy launches the gruha pravesham (housewarming) of Indiramma houses on Wednesday.

Inspecting the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour here on Tuesday, the minister said the programme will be held at 2.35 pm on Wednesday at Bendalapadu in Chundrugonda mandal. The Chief Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of Indiramma houses and later address a public meeting at Damaracherla in the same mandal.

He instructed officials to ensure the gruha pravesham ceremonies are conducted in a festive atmosphere.

The minister said that since coming to power, the Congress government has focused on strengthening the housing corporation and is working with the goal of sanctioning Indiramma houses to all eligible families in a phased manner. He said the transparency has been ensured at every stage — from the selection of beneficiaries to depositing amounts directly into their bank accounts.

He stressed that the government has adopted zero tolerance for irregularities in the Indiramma housing scheme. Officials found guilty of malpractice or corruption have been suspended immediately, with their cases handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.