CM Revanth will launch Sanna Biyyam scheme on Ugadi in Huzurnagar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the “sanna biyyam” (fine rice) distribution scheme for below poverty line (BPL) families across Telangana on Ugadi, March 30, along with civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The inaugural ceremony will be held in Huzurnagar constituency, represented by minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. The CM will address a public meeting in Huzurnagar after launching the scheme.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister will also inspect the progress of the 2,000 single-bedroom flats currently under construction in the weaker section housing colony in Huzurnagar.

In a media statement, minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the sanna biyyam initiative is set to benefit nearly 84 per cent of Telangana’s population. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive six kilograms of fine rice per person every month through the public distribution system.

Uttam Kumar Reddy explained that the Congress government had decided to replace the previously distributed coarse rice (doddu biyyam) due to low consumption and misuse. “It was often resold, recycled, or diverted to beer companies and poultry farms,” he said. “This fine rice distribution is a dignified, reformative step to protect public resources and ensure real food security for the poor.”

Calling the scheme a reflection of Sonia Gandhi’s vision for a hunger-free India, Uttam Kumar Reddy stressed its potential to bring both nutritional value and dignity to the lives of millions of underprivileged citizens.