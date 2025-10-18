CM Revanth Warns Lax Babus Of Action

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday issued a stern warning to all principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments, cautioning them against negligence in implementing government schemes and developmental works. He made it clear that any kind of delay or laxity in execution will invite strict action and reminded that the government will not tolerate dereliction of duty.

Expressing serious dissatisfaction over the poor performance of some officials even after two years of the Congress government being in power, the Chief Minister said there was no visible change in their functioning. He urged senior officials to shed their complacent attitude and work in line with the government’s vision to deliver effective governance.

Revanth Reddy warned that taking independent decisions that could bring disrepute to the government would not be tolerated and stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure that welfare and development programmes reach people efficiently.

The Chief Minister held a special review meeting with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and CMO officials at his residence. He directed them to work more actively to ensure timely implementation of welfare schemes and instructed the Chief Secretary to collect reports from all departments regularly and review progress.

The CMO officials were told to immediately bring to his notice any issue that requires government intervention. “No file should be held up and no work should come to a standstill,” the Chief Minister said firmly.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the status of Central grants and funds under centrally sponsored schemes. He instructed departmental secretaries to expedite the process of securing pending central funds and to prioritise schemes for which the state’s share has already been paid.

To strengthen accountability, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary and CMO officials to submit weekly reports on the functioning and progress of their respective departments.

He said he would personally review these reports to ensure effective monitoring. Reiterating that the government’s goal is to achieve tangible results and visible development, Revanth Reddy said that every official must contribute actively to fulfil the aspirations of the people and uphold the reputation of the government.