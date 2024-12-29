CM Revanth Wants Special Skills for Govt School Students

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited Kanha Shanti Vanam at Kanha village of Nandigama mandal of Ranga Reddy district, where learned about the soft skills provided to children and students.

He congratulated students who demonstrated skills like identifying colours and reading words while blindfolded. The Chief Minister opined that steps need to be taken to provide such skills in government schools and residential schools as well.

Later, he visited the tree conservation centre in the Kanha Shanti Vanam premises. The administrators explained to the Chief Minister the procedures related to the development of various types of trees and planting.

Revanth Reddy also visited the rain forest specially set up in Shanti Vanam and a galibuda (Hildergardia populifolia) plant at the meditation centre and visited the meditation hall.