CM Revanth Visit to Revive Basar Temple Works

Adilabad: The long-pending master plan for the development of the Saraswati temple at Basar is set to be taken up, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy scheduled to visit the temple town on April 6.

The temple attracts devotees from Telangana as well as neighbouring Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. It is regarded as one of the few temples dedicated to Goddess Saraswati in the country.

Devotees said the proposed development works would improve facilities, including queue management and accommodation. “Devotees will have smooth darshan of Goddess Saraswati without crowding or long queues, along with improved accommodation facilities,” said K. Ramani, a devotee from Nirmal.

The master plan for Basar temple has remained pending for several years.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to review arrangements at the Godavari pushkar ghats near the temple and discuss the implementation of the master plan. He is also likely to lay the foundation stone for development and expansion works estimated at ₹100 crore for the temple and for a Young India Integrated Residential School project estimated at ₹200 crore.

Mudhole MLA Ramarao Patel said the Chief Minister agreed to visit Basar following his request and review the development works. He said certain changes had been suggested to the master plan and would be incorporated before execution. He also alleged that the previous government had neglected the temple’s development.

Meanwhile, the state government has begun preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled in June 2027. A technical engineering committee has been constituted to identify suitable locations along the river from Basar to Bhadrachalam for devotees to take a holy dip.

Officials said the committee would submit its report to the cabinet sub-committee after field visits, and both permanent and temporary works would be taken up on priority for the event.