CM Revanth Urges HBS Indian Students To Contribute to Growth Story of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Indian students at the Harvard Business School (HBS) in the United States to use their networks and talent to contribute to the growth story of India and Telangana.

Currently pursuing an executive education programme, ‘Leadership in the 21st Century’ at the Kennedy School, the Chief Minister visited HBS on the university campus on the invitation of a group of predominantly Indian students and interacted with them.

During the interaction, he sought to understand their career paths, aspirations and the challenges they face in a competitive global environment. The CM also discussed professional issues and shared his personal mantra for success, stressing the importance of leadership, discipline and a sense of responsibility towards the nation.

Elaborating on his vision of ‘Telangana Rising’ and its salient features, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s rapid progress, innovation-driven development and emerging global profile. He called upon the students to act as brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and Telangana by sharing information about the opportunities, strengths and growth potential of the state in international fora.

Stressing the power of global networks, he encouraged them to channel their expertise and connections to support India’s development and strengthen Telangana’s position on the world stage.