CM Revanth Urges Engineers to Emulate Visvesvaraya’s Legacy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked newly-recruited engineers to take inspiration from the legendary Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, whose structures were intact and serving the people for more than a century, and not those who built the Kaleshwaram lift irrigaiton scheme that almost became defunct due to faulty design within two years.

“He (Visvesvaraya) quenched the thirst of millions of Hyderabadis,” Reddy pointed out.

The Chief Minister was speaking after handing over recruitment letters to 1,635 candidates selected in the Telangana Public Service Commission recruitment exams, at Shilpakala Vedika. Doing his bit to inspire the recruits, the Chief Minister said they would be part of major infra projects like Regional Ring Road, Future City, Pharma City and Musi river development which the generations to come would utilise.

Revanth Reddy said that he had joined the unemployed youth in holding a protest to demand that the then BRS government provide job opportunities. "KCR was keen on providing employment to his family members but not to lakhs of Telangana youth who made sacrifices for a separate state. I called on all the youth to dethrone the BRS government to get jobs.”

“The youth opted to support the Congress. Now, we have issued job notifications and 1,600 candidates will join their jobs in different government wings. It is the government's Dasara gift," Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that It was not just a job. It was an emotion. Be responsible in job management, he advised. "You should emulate engineers like Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who quenched the thirst of millions of Hyderabad people. There are wonderful buildings — built hundreds of years ago in Hyderabad.” He asked the engineers to choose between those who built Kaleshwaram as an ideal or those who built Nagarjunasagar.

Roads and buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said there was a severe shortage of engineers in state departments; with the fresh recruitment his department alone would get 156 engineers. Referring to the Nagarjunasagar dam, the minister said the project built by the then Congress government in the 1950s had not been affected till date.

“We should acknowledge and appreciate the fact that there was no advanced technology, which today’s world has been making best use of, during those days. Labour, instead of cranes, lifted heavy rocks. Today we see Kaleshwaram getting washed away within two years,” he said.

Venkat Reddy said that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had hardly visited the Secretariat during his 10-year tenure but Revanth Reddy went to office every day. The minister sought to pre-empt the BRS making light of the handing over of appointment letters by stating that the Opposition might tweet claiming credit for the recruitment drive but little did they realise that they failed to resolve issues and complete the recruitment process.

There was a mammoth response from the candidates who received certificates from the Chief Minister. B. Kana Durga, native of Kodad of Nalgonda district, selected for the PET post, said that the 2017 notification which was issued by the then BRS government had got delayed. After Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister, the government issued a notification and reconducted the exams in which she was selected.

Sumanth Reddy, assistant engineer of the irrigation department, working in Sangareddy said that they had already received a certificate from Chief Minister last month and joined in Vikarabad district. The Congress promised more jobs for youth before the elections, came to power and provided jobs to eligible youth, Sumanth Reddy said.