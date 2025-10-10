CM Revanth to Visit Nizamabad Today

Nizamabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit Nizamabad on October 10 to offer condolences to the family of Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, following the death of the MLA’s mother last week.

The Chief Minister will meet the bereaved family members at the Bhuma Reddy Convention Centre. He is scheduled to arrive at the Nizamabad District Integrated Offices Complex by helicopter.