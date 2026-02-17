CM Revanth To Visit Mumbai, Delhi for key meets

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will undertake a three-day visit to Mumbai and New Delhi beginning Tuesday evening. According to official sources, the Chief Minister will leave for Mumbai to participate in the Mumbai Climate Week summit on Wednesday and then travel to Delhi to brief the party brass on the Congress’ performance in the recent polls.

He is scheduled to take part in a session alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Niti Aayog chief executive officer B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

He will then travel to New Delhi, where he will be joined by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and senior party leaders for a meeting on Thursday, convened by AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal to review party affairs and the latest political developments in Telangana.

At the AICC meeting, Revanth Reddy is expected to present a report on the Congress’s performance in the recent municipal polls, in which the party secured nearly 90 per cent of municipalities and corporations. He is also expected to seek the party high command’s approval for the expansion of the Cabinet, where three vacancies remain, and for filling long-pending nominated posts in the government.

Sources added that Revanth Reddy will also participate in the India AI Impact Expo in Delhi on Thursday. He is also likely to meet United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his visit. Revanth Reddy is expected to return to the city on Friday.

The MCW is said to be India’s first platform dedicated to accelerating transformative, citizen-driven climate action in the Global South. The three-day summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, corporates, innovators and citizen groups to deliberate on climate sustainability across urban systems, energy, food and infrastructure. After attending the MCW summit, CM Revanth will leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening.