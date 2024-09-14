CM Revanth to Skip Hyderabad Liberation Day Event

Hyderabad:The Centre has invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations at Parade Ground on September 17. The Chief Minister expressed his inability to attend the programme, stating that was preoccupied with official functions.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, who headed the Parade Ground event in the last two years, would not be attending the programme next week as he is busy with the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Union ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be taking part in the Liberation Day celebrations.



Talking to Deccan Chronicle, the BJP politburo member Dr K. Laxman said that the stature of Revanth Reddy would have grown if he had attended the programme arranged by the Centre. However, he said that Revanth Reddy’s invitation to four Union ministers was a nice gesture and a step forward in maintaining the cordial relations between the State and centre, he said.



The offices of Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay have not confirmed whether they are attending the Praja Palana official function by the state government.



Dr Laxman, speaking to mediapersons, said that BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao too had kept away from the Centre’s celebration of September 17.



“Like KCR, Revanth Reddy too acted as per the instructions from the MIM. Instead acting as per the aspirations of the people, the Chief Minister is acting as per the directions of Majlis leaders. The state government is trying to misguide people by deciding to celebrate September 17 as `Praja Palana Day’,Dr Laxman said.



