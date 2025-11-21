CM Revanth to Release Govt’s Two-Year Performance Report

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will release a comprehensive two-year performance report of the Congress government as part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu, a nine-day statewide programme scheduled from December 1 to 9. The celebrations, held under the theme “People’s Governance Celebrations,” will mark the completion of two years of the Congress government, which assumed office on December 7, 2023.

Official sources said the Chief Minister will hold a series of department-wise review meetings from November 24 to 30 to evaluate performance indicators and finalise the reports.

Earlier, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and departmental secretaries to prepare eight-page reports detailing flagship schemes implemented over the past two years, budget allocations, expenditure, implementation status, targets and gaps. These reports must be submitted by November 22, after which the Chief Minister will personally examine them before beginning the review meetings.

The reports are expected to present data verified by the finance and planning departments and provide a comparative analysis of schemes against targets, utilisation levels, achievements, excess or deficit spending and reasons for deviations. They must also outline priorities and timelines for the 2025–26 fiscal year, covering both ongoing and proposed projects.

Officials have been asked to highlight obstacles hampering implementation, such as staff shortages, budget constraints, fund-release delays, policy gaps, field-level challenges and technology-related issues. Departments must simultaneously propose corrective measures, reforms required and support needed from the finance and planning wings. They should also list areas requiring intervention at the Chief Minister and Cabinet levels and enumerate decisions required to ensure effective outcomes.

Sources said the Chief Minister will tour districts from December 1 to 7 to inaugurate developmental works and address public meetings as part of the Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu. The performance report will be formally released during the celebrations, showcasing the government’s achievements and its roadmap for the coming years.