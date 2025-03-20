CM Revanth to open police school in April

Hyderabad: The Young India Police School (YIPS) will be launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the first week of April, according to city police commissioner C.V. Anand. As the number of applicants to classes 1 to 5 was more, the school conducted a draw on Wednesday to pick the students, in the presence of the commissioner, who handed over the admission letters to parents at the YIPS campus in Manchirevula.

The principal, parents, and senior police officials were present at the event. The parents welcomed the transparent approach adopted by the school. After the launch of the YIPS website by the Chief Minister recently, there was an overwhelming response from parents.



