CM Revanth to Officials: Draft New Sports Policy by End of Nov

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to finalise a comprehensive draft sports policy by November-end, aiming to position it as the best in India.

The announcement came after a review meeting held at his residence here on Friday. He laid out a detailed vision for advancing sports infrastructure, hosting major events and promoting sports education in the state.

The new policy aims to bring National Games to Telangana within two years, towards which officials have been asked to immediately approach the Indian Olympic Association to initiate the process.

The Chief Minister directed the formation of a governing body to draft the policy within 10 days, along with an annual sports calendar that includes national and international competitions.

Reddy stressed the importance of consulting sports experts and noted athletes to craft a policy that meets the needs of the state and sets a benchmark for the nation. He also urged swift progress on the Young India Sports University Bill, which will pave the way for the establishment of Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU) and Young India Sports Academy (YISA).

Meanwhile, officials submitted details on the activities of Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG). These three institutions will be integral components of the new sports policy.

Drawing on his visit to the National Sports University in South Korea in August, Reddy had shared insights on modern sports practices and infrastructure advancements.

He said that ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with CM’s adviser V. Narendar Reddy, who visited the sports university in South Korea recently, also brought back key insights from discussions with South Korean officials and asked officials to take inputs from them.

The Chief Minister recommended examining the sports policy in the University of Queensland, which is widely recognised for its achievements in sports education. He stressed the need to leverage Telangana’s existing sports resources, modernising stadiums and aligning facilities with future demands.

Reddy expressed confidence that Telangana’s sports policy will become a national model and set new standards for excellence in sports.