CM Revanth to Meet MPs of All Parties to Discuss TG-Related Pending Issues with Centre Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will hold a crucial meeting with MPs from all parties at Praja Bhavan on Saturday. It is aimed at addressing the pending issues between Telangana and the Centre and striving to get clearances from the Centre. He will urge the MPs to raise these concerns when the Budget Session of Parliament resumes.

Invitations have been extended to Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP chief, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and all MPs representing Telangana.

The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with Revanth Reddy attending as the chief guest. During the meeting, the state government will outline various unresolved issues.

Revanth Reddy is expected to press for the immediate release of ₹408.5 crore, along with funds for the backward districts of Telangana, as mandated under section 94(2) of the AP Reorganisation Act. The Chief Minister seeks to rectify errors in the allocation of funds for various schemes during the 2014-15 financial year.

He will remind the MPs about ₹208.24 crore dues under section 56(2) of the AP Reorganisation Act, along with the pending transfer of funds between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also wants the MPs to bring pressure on the Centre to fulfill the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 such as setting up of a steel plant, among others.

The CM wants the Centre to restructure Telangana’s debts, particularly those incurred during the BRS regime through corporations and special purpose vehicles at high-interest rates, which have financially burdened the state. He will push for a resolution regarding pending arrears between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities and the excess liability imposed on Telangana Power Finance Corporation through AP Power Finance Corporation under the AP Reorganisation Act.

This meeting marks an important effort by the state government to present a united front in addressing Telangana’s long-standing financial and administrative issues.

Revanth Reddy’s efforts in bringing together all party representatives signal a determined push to secure Telangana’s rightful dues from the Centre.

To urge MPs to bring pressure on Centre to render justice to Telangana during budget session of parliament