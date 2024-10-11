CM Revanth to Lay Stone for Young India Schools

Hyderabad:In line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's vision to provide world-class facilities and high-quality education to students from underprivileged sections, the foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential Schools will be laid in 28 locations across Telangana on Friday.

Revanth Reddy will also lay the foundation stone for construction of the Navy's Radar Station at Damagundam in Vikarabad district on October 15. Navy Radar Station project director Raj Bir Singh and other officials in Thursday invited Revanth Reddy for the ceremony.



Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari on Thursday held a teleconference with district collectors to review arrangements for the first phase of the Integrated Residential Schools project. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone at Kondurg in the Shadnagar constituency, while Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will preside over the ceremony in Madhira.



Education department officials and district collectors have been directed to ensure a grand event with public representatives in attendance.



The first phase will cover constituencies including Kodangal, Warangal, Khammam, and others. The roads and buildings department will supervise construction of schools.



The state government plans to spend `5,000 crore this year for construction of integrated schools. These schools, aim at SC, ST, BC, and minorities, will span across around 25 acres each, providing English medium education up to 12th standard.

