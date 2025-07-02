CM Revanth to Launch Statewide Distribution of New Ration Cards on July 14: Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Wednesday that the state government will begin distributing new ration cards on July 14 at Tirumalagiri in the Tungaturthi constituency. The programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in attendance.

Speaking at a review meeting at the Nalgonda District Collectorate, Uttam Kumar Reddy directed collectors to complete verification of all eligible applications by July 13 to ensure no deserving family is left out. He stressed that the beneficiary selection process must be transparent and corruption-free.

“The government’s focus is to ensure that every eligible person receives a ration card without discrimination,” he said, adding that review meetings will now be held twice a month to maintain strict oversight.

Uttam Kumar Reddy explained that Telangana’s flagship free fine-rice scheme provides 6 kg of rice per person every month to nearly 3.10 crore people, about 84 per cent of the population, through fair-price shops, at an annual cost of over ₹13,000 crore. In June, July, and August, the state distributed three months’ rations at once, 18 kg per person, 105 kg per Antyodaya family, and 30 kg per Annapurna family, to ensure uninterrupted supply.

He sharply criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting food security and ration-card enrolment. “At Telangana’s formation in 2014, there were 89.73 lakh white ration cards, but the BRS added only around 49,000 new cards, mostly during byelections, ignoring lakhs of families,” he pointed out. He said the Congress government has since received lakhs of new applications and is addressing them in a mission-driven manner.

Describing the new ration card distribution as a landmark step for the poor, he said it demonstrates the government’s commitment to equitable growth and social welfare. He also revealed that efforts are underway to resume the long-stalled Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) works with Indian Army engineers conducting electromagnetic LIDAR surveys to expedite technical approvals and project restart.

Uttam Kumar Reddy was joined at the meeting by roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who outlined approvals of ₹45 crore for the Sangem Bridge and sanctions for double-laned roads under the HAM scheme, and SC, ST & minority welfare minister A. Laxman Kumar, who pledged full support for district development.

Several legislators raised pending issues, including canal repairs, land acquisition challenges, resettlement funds, and reopening applications for social welfare schemes. Uttam Kumar Reddy concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to prioritise the poor, ensure dignity through robust food security, and rapidly complete long-delayed infrastructure projects. “With transparent, accountable systems and honest officials, no family will be left behind,” he said.