CM Revanth to Launch State’s AI Centre at Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH) during the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 20. This autonomous institution is designed to build and accelerate AI adoption, innovation and impact, and will serve as the world’s first "Global AI Proving Ground" for enterprise and population-scale solutions.

Announcing the government's plans for the AI space in a statement, Revanth Reddy said, "Telangana has successfully evolved from India’s technology hub to the world's innovation capital… At Davos, we are not just asking for investments; we are offering collaboration. We are inviting the world to build the future of AI in Telangana, where innovation meets talent.”

TAIH will foster innovation, research, and deployment of Artificial Intelligence. It will serve as a bridge between government, industry, and academia to solve global challenges at population scale. TAIH operates across four strategic pillars - Talent Foundry, Innovation Engine, Capital Flywheel and Impact Labs ensuring a seamless journey from skills and research to startups, capital and real-world deployment.

The launch event will showcase Telangana’s innovation-first approach to shaping the future of deep- tech through a real-world governance model designed to evolve with rapidly advancing technologies.

TAIH is designed as a catalyst for innovation across deep tech domains like AI, quantum computing, chip design, and other frontier technologies. It functions as a unified execution engine - it is the first in the country to bring together talent, infrastructure, datasets, acceleration, startups, enterprise innovation, capital, applied research, product design and testing and other capacity-building initiatives within a single, unified platform.

"The world does not need another incubator; it needs an innovation sandbox," explained D. Sridhar Babu, IT minister. "With the launch of TAIH, we are providing a live, cutting-edge innovation platform across deep-tech domains, supported by world- class infrastructure. With the launch of TAIH, we are positioning Telangana as a global innovation engine where the world’s safest, enterprise-grade products are engineered for the world," he added.