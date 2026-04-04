Revanth Gives Basara Temple A ₹225crore Fillip

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned ₹225 crore for the development of the Goddess Saraswti temple at Basara and will lay the foundation stone for the project on Monday.

Stating that the project must be executed in an exceptional manner, the CM directed officials to ensure that all works respect devotees’ sentiments and strictly adhere to traditional religious practices.

Keeping in view the growing influx of pilgrims and future requirements, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to plan wider roads and significantly upgrade infrastructure around the temple. He also proposed permitting only electric vehicles in the temple vicinity to maintain a clean and serene environment.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a review meeting with senior officials to finalise the master plan for the temple’s development. Officials presented a master plan, following which the Chief Minister suggested several modifications.

He directed that stringent regulations be implemented to preserve the sanctity of the temple premises. He said that, on the lines of Tirumala, political activities should not be allowed within the temple premises.

Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to frame new regulations in the functioning of all temples across the state on the lines of Tirumala temple. The Chief Minister stressed that spirituality should be given top priority and maintain the sanctity of the temples by prohibiting political party meetings, hoisting flags and demonstrations in the temple premises.

He underscored the need to develop a suitable plantation within the temple premises in Basara to ensure that the entire area is adorned with majestic trees in the future. Establishment of a healthcare centre with an adequate number of doctors and medical staff to provide medical services to the devotees during Godavari Pushkaralu and other festivities was also discussed in the meeting.

To control the increasing vehicle traffic in the temple areas, the Chief Minister issued strict orders that the vehicles of prominent dignitaries and VIPs should also be parked outside the temple complex and that they should be provided EV for the rest of the visit. Revanth Reddy said instructed the officials to formulate plans and implement the same in this direction immediately. A solar rooftop system will be installed at the parking area.

The CM underscored the need to develop a suitable plantation within the temple premises to ensure that the entire area is adorned with majestic trees in the future. Establishment of a healthcare center with an adequate number of doctors and medical staff to provide medical services to the devotees during Godavari Pushkaralu and other festivities was also discussed in the meeting.

To control the increasing vehicle traffic in the temple areas, the Chief Minister issued strict orders that the vehicles of prominent dignitaries and VIPs should also be parked outside the temple complex. Those important persons should be allowed to move in the temple premises only by EV vehicles, CM Revanth Reddy said instructed the officials to formulate plans and implement the same in this direction immediately. A solar rooftop system will be installed at the parking area.

The meeting was attended by endowments minister Konda Surekha, government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy, MP Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister’s principal secretary K.S. Srinivasa Raju, endowments principal secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, commissioner Hanumantha Rao and other senior officials.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister recently launched ₹351 crore development works at the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple on March 27 during Sri Rama Navami. The project includes temple expansion, infrastructure upgrades and development of Godavari ghats, with the first phase targeted for completion by March 31, 2027. The initial phase allocates ₹180 crore for temple expansion and infrastructure, ₹96 crore for surrounding development works and ₹75 crore for the ghats.