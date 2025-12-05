CM Revanth to Launch Rs 1,000-crore Projects in Narsampet Today

WARANGAL: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to visit Narsampet constituency of Warangal district on Friday, December 5, for the first time after he assumed charge in the newly formed Congress government to lay the foundation stone for development works worth a massive Rs 1,000 projects.

Later, the CM will participate in a huge public meeting which is going to be held at the Narsampet Medical College ground at around 1 pm organised under the leadership of local MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy.

The Chief Minister’s visit marks a significant boost for the area, as the government has already released a Government Order (G.O) for the Rs 1,000 crore worth of development projects, signalling a reconciliation between the CM and the MLA, who previously had differences.

The sanctioned projects cover significant infrastructure and institutions development within Narsampet town and its constituency. Key projects include construction of a four-lane road from Warangal to Narsampet via Dharmaram at a cost of Rs 83 crore and double road from Narsampet to Nekkonda covering a distance of 18.47 km at a cost of Rs 83 crore.

Integrated school constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore, construction of buildings for new medical college at a cost of Rs 150 crore and nursing college at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

In preparation for the Chief Minister’s visit, MLA Madhava Reddy and Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh inspected the public meeting venue at the Medical College grounds and the helipad.

The Police Commissioner issued instructions to ensure strict security arrangements from Narsampet town to the meeting place and at the foundation stone laying sites. Officers were directed to prevent any inconvenience to the large crowds expected to attend and to prevent accidents. Officials were also instructed to keep ambulances ready for any emergency situation.

The Congress leaders of the district are continuously overseeing the arrangements to ensure that all preparations are completed quickly for the Friday event.