CM Revanth to Launch ₹8,858 Cr Water Projects for Hyderabad & Suburbs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch a series of major drinking water projects worth ₹8,858 crore to strengthen Hyderabad’s water supply network and meet the needs of its rapidly expanding suburbs.

The ₹7,360 crore Godavari Drinking Water Scheme (Phase-II & III) will draw 20 TMC of water from Mallanna Sagar Reservoir. Of this, 2.5 TMC will be diverted to rejuvenate the Musi through Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, while 17.5 TMC will cater to Hyderabad’s drinking water needs. Seven intermediate lakes along the route will also be filled. The project, taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Model, is targeted for completion in two years.





Alongside, the CM will inaugurate the ORR Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase-II), taken up at a cost of ₹1,200 crore. The project covers GHMC limits, surrounding municipalities, municipal corporations, and gram panchayats along the ORR. Of the 71 reservoirs built, 15 will be inaugurated now, providing drinking water to 25 lakh people across 14 mandals, including Saroor Nagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Qutbullapur, RC Puram, Patancheru, and Bolarum.

In addition, the CM will lay the foundation for the Kokapet Layout Development Project, a ₹298 crore initiative to provide drinking water and sewage systems to Kokapet Layout, Neo Polis, and SEZ. Expected to be completed in two years, it will benefit nearly 13 lakh people.



