CM Revanth To Join Dharna for BC Quota in Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by a few ministers, left for Delhi on Tuesday evening to participate in 'maha dharna' organised by Backward Classes (BC) unions at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. The maha dharna is aimed at pressuring the Centre to approve the 42 per cent BC quota Bill passed by the Legislative Assembly in March.

Joining the Chief Minister in Delhi will be Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha.

The state government is seeking the Centre’s intervention to include the state’s 42 per cent BC reservation Bill in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Revanth Reddy is scheduled to meet with senior leaders, including AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, to request his support in exerting pressure on the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Chief Minister will also meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking his support for the introduction of a Bill in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session to secure Constitutional protection for Telangana’s quota move.

To shield the quota legislation from judicial scrutiny, the state government is seeking its inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. This would mirror provisions made for Tamil Nadu, which is implementing 69 per cent reservations, exceeding the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent cap on overall reservations.Telangana’s reservations will rise to 67 per cent.

The Chief Minister and his delegation will also meet with political leaders in Delhi to garner their support for the measure.