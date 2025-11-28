CM Revanth to Invite 3,000 Eminent People for Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended invitations to more than 3,000 distinguished personalities from India and abroad to participate in the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City. The state government is projecting the event as one of the most prestigious international gatherings ever organised in Hyderabad, designed to showcase the state’s development agenda under the theme “Come, Join the Rise.”

Sources said the invitation list includes global leaders, industrial giants, economists, technologists, investors and members of royal families. Among the confirmed invitees are former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Eric Swider, director of Trump Media & Technology Group, industrialist Anand Mahindra, members of the UAE royal family and CEOs of several multinational corporations. The government has sent these invitations in the name of the Chief Minister, reinforcing the significance attached to the summit.

The Chief Minister’s invitation outlines the government’s vision document, “Telangana Rising 2047,” prepared in alignment with the national developmental goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. It highlights economic growth, sectoral development, social welfare, empowerment and inclusive progress.

“To present these objectives and our commitment to the world stage, we are hosting the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 in Hyderabad. We invite you to join us,” the Chief Minister conveyed in the message.

Several international figures have already confirmed their participation. These include Sheikh Tariq Al Qasimi of the UAE royal family; Ludwig Heinzelmann, group head at Deutsche Börse; W. Winston, founding partner of Enrission; and Bennett Neo, CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group. Along with them, multiple technology leaders, startup founders, venture capitalists and institutional investors will attend, underlining the global interest in the state’s emerging economic opportunities.

Over the two-day event, the Chief Minister will formally unveil the Telangana Rising 2047 policy document on December 9. Adding a unique highlight, the summit will culminate with a special appearance by global football icon Lionel Messi, who will arrive in Hyderabad on December 13. A celebratory football event featuring Messi will serve as the grand finale to the summit’s proceedings, marking an unforgettable close to Telangana’s ambitious global outreach effort.