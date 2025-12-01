CM Revanth To Inaugurate Rs 500 Cr Earth Sciences University Today

Nalgonda: Arrangements have been completed for the inauguration of Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district at 2 pm on December 2.

After inaugurating the university, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting to be held near the campus. A helipad has also been prepared on the premises of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district Collectorate.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will also attend the programme. The inauguration had earlier been postponed twice due to adverse weather conditions.

Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University has been established on 300 acres on the outskirts of Kothagudem. The government plans to develop buildings and facilities at the university with an outlay of Rs 500 crore. In the 2025-26 academic year, two courses, BSc (Geology) and BSc (Environmental Sciences), were launched, each with an intake of 60 students.

In the coming years, the university plans to introduce courses in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Planetary Geology, Mineral Science and Environmental Geology. Undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes will also be expanded with the goal of transforming the institution into a world-class research centre in earth sciences. It is poised to bring special recognition to Kothagudem and Telangana as one of the few specialised earth sciences universities globally.

The presence of Singareni Collieries and the Heavy Water Plant in the region will further support the university in undertaking advanced research in earth sciences.