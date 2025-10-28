CM Revanth to Inaugurate McDonald’s GCC in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, will inaugurate the McDonald's global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, its largest GCC outside the US. The GCC will house global teams across corporate functions such as finance, HR, sourcing, data analytics and AI & technology. The opening is set to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a major global technology hub.

Located in RMZ Nexity in Hitec City, the new office spans four floors and 1,56,496 square feet. The new, permanent office location is part of McDonald’s global footprint and complements existing operations.

In addition, McDonald’s Corporation is making a contribution to support the expansion, development and early operations of a Ronald McDonald House programme in Hyderabad. Ronald McDonald House is a global organisation dedicated to providing care centers, care rooms and care houses free of charge for millions of families of sick children in need.

By choosing Hyderabad, the company is taking forward its nearly 30-year presence in India through continued investment in talent, innovation, and community impact. The opening of McDonald’s Hyderabad office marks a major step in expanding the company’s presence in India.

In recent times, Telangana has emerged as a leading destination, attracting innovation and capability centres from global brands such as Vanguard, Heineken, and Eli Lilly. According to a recent report by Xpheno, Hyderabad has attracted 40 per cent of all new GCCs established in India over the past three years, surpassing Bengaluru, which accounted for 33 per cent.

McDonald's workforce based in the Hyderabad global office will work on solutions that impact over 43,000 restaurants and 65 million customers every day, making a global impact on the McDonald’s business and supporting global capabilities across the company.

This reflects the American company's long-term commitment to Hyderabad’s talent and innovation ecosystem. The company is actively recruiting for a variety of roles for the Hyderabad office.