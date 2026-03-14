CM Revanth to Host Dawat-e-Iftar at LB Stadium

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will host the annual state sponsored Dawat-e-Iftar at LB Stadium on Sunday, reflecting the government’s commitment to communal harmony and support for minority communities.

The main programme begins at 5.30 pm, with the Chief Minister expected to address the gathering at 6 pm, highlighting benefits for minorities under the Congress government, including budget allocations and scholarships, as well as economic support schemes for youth.



The state has earmarked 815 locations, mostly mosques, for Dawat-e-Iftar, targeting four lakh beneficiaries. During the holy month, three lakh gift packets of clothes were distributed to 13.5 lakh families.

On Saturday, minority welfare secretary B. Shafiullah reviewed preparations and instructed officials and volunteers to ensure a hitch free event. Earlier, on March 11, minister for minority affairs Mohammad Azharuddin inspected logistics at the stadium, focusing on seating, food quality, security and sanitation.

The event typically draws religious leaders, community members and political figures. In previous years, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has attended.

