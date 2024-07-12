CM Revanth to Hold Meeting with Collectors and SPs on July 16

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will conduct District Collectors and SPs meet on July 16 to discuss key issues ahead of the Assembly session.



In a press communiqué, it is said that the agenda items in the meeting includes Praja Palana, Dharani, Agricultur- Seasonal Conditions, Health- Seasonal Diseases, Vana mahotsavam, Mahila Shakti, Education, Law and Order and Security related issues and Anti- Drug Campaign.

The Budget Session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will begin from July 24, according to official sources.

The Congress government is planning to introduce some key bills in the House, including the bill to amend the RoR Act (Record of Rights Act) in a bid to resolve the contentious land issues related to Dharani portal.