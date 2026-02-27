Telangana Govt Gears Up for 100-Day Welfare Push

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy meet with secretaries of all departments on Saturday to finalise the government’s 100-day action plan scheduled to be implemented from March 2 to June 9. The Chief Minister will also convene a conference with district collectors on Sunday to discuss strategies for execution of the programme that is aimed at accelerating welfare delivery and development works.

As part of the 100-day initiative, the Chief Minister, ministers and elected representatives will launch welfare schemes and inaugurate completed government buildings and infrastructure projects. All departments have been asked to prepare development agendas and ensure readiness of completed works for inauguration during the period.

The initiative follows the recent completion of elections to gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations, after which the government has shifted focus towards strengthening administration and fast-tracking development programmes. Officials said gram panchayats have begun receiving 15th Finance Commission grants from the Centre after they were suspended for nearly two years due to the absence of elected bodies, while municipalities and municipal corporations are expected to receive assistance shortly.

The government is also releasing funds to local bodies, enabling simultaneous utilisation of central and state resources. With finances now flowing to grassroots institutions, the Chief Minister aims to expedite development activities in villages, towns and cities during the 100-day action plan period.

The review meetings come soon after a major administrative reshuffle of IAS officers undertaken by the Chief Minister to improve governance efficiency and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes statewide.

The government has directed special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments to attend Saturday’s meeting and present detailed action plans. Departments including rural development, municipal administration, health, education, tourism, industries, women and child welfare, housing, revenue, electricity and Labour have been instructed to keep their proposals ready and flag implementation challenges during the review.