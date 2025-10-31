CM Revanth To Hit Campaign Trail In Jubilee Hills Today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is set to hit the campaign trail for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll on Friday in support of Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav, with a series of road shows planned over six days till November 9, the last day of campaigning.

On the first day, Friday, the Chief Minister will campaign in Vengal Raonagar at 7 pm and Somajiguda at 8 pm. On November 1, he will hold road shows in Borabanda at 7 pm and Erragadda at 8 pm. The campaign will resume on November 4 in Shaikpet-1 at 7 pm and Rahmathnagar at 8 pm, followed by visits to Shaikpet-2 at 7 pm and Yousufguda at 8 pm on November 5. The final phase of Revanth Reddy's campaigning on November 8 and 9 will feature motorcycle rallies across key divisions.

The Chief Minster had addressed a public meeting of the Telugu Film Industry’s workers associations in Yousufguda on October 28, located within the constituency. While not an official campaign event, Revanth Reddy used the occasion to announce welfare schemes for cine workers, a sizable group of around 20,000 voters in the constituency.

To strengthen the campaign, the Chief Minister has deployed 13 ministers and an MP as division-wise incharges. Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar are in charge of Yousufguda, Gaddam Vivek and Konda Surekha Shaikpet, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Rahmathnagar, D. Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar Somajiguda, Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jupally Krishna Rao Erragadda, while Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Vakati Srihari are leading the campaign in Vengalrao Nagar and minister Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya and MP Mallu Ravi are overseeing Borabanda.

In addition, 55 senior Congress leaders, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and chairpersons of state-run corporations, have been roped in for door-to-door campaigning until November 9. Altogether, 70 senior leaders will actively participate in the outreach drive. The Chief Minister’s roadshows from Friday are expected to intensify the bypoll heat in Jubilee Hills.



