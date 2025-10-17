Revanth to Give Surveyor Licences on Diwali Eve

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday said the government will appoint licensed surveyors for every mandal on October 19. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will distribute licences to the surveyors at a ceremony to be held at Shilpakala Vedika the same day.

The minister said the decision marked a major step in the government’s mission to bring comprehensive reforms in the revenue system, aimed at providing better land-related services to people, especially farmers. Following the introduction of village revenue officers (VROs), the government has now decided to strengthen field-level services by appointing four to six licensed surveyors in each mandal.

At a review meeting held here on Friday with revenue secretary D.S. Lokesh Kumar and land survey commissioner Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, the minister said the government had received nearly 10,000 applications from aspirants, out of which 7,000 were trained in the first phase. Of them, 3,465 candidates were found eligible and will be issued licences on October 19.

In the second phase, training for another 3,000 candidates began on August 18, and they are scheduled to appear for a qualifying examination to be conducted by JNTU on October 26. Those who clear it will undergo 40 days of apprenticeship before joining service by the second week of December.

Srinivas Reddy said that with the enforcement of the Bhu Bharati Act, which makes it mandatory to attach land survey maps at the time of property registration, the role of the survey department has become crucial. He noted that the current strength of 350 government surveyors is inadequate to meet the increasing demand for land verification and documentation, prompting the government to recruit more personnel and issue licences to qualified surveyors.

Srinivas Reddy said the survey department plays an integral role in ensuring clarity in land measurements and records, which in turn reduces disputes. He said that the department had suffered neglect over the last decade, leaving field-level vacancies unfilled and denying citizens timely services.

The minister said the combination of VROs in every revenue village and licensed surveyors in every mandal will ensure that people receive transparent, corruption-free and efficient land-related services. “Our government’s goal is to make land records clear, services accessible and ensure justice and security for all landholders,” he said.