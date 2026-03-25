CM Revanth To Begin Musi Works With Shiva Temple

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch the Musi river rejuvenation works by laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Omkareshwara Temple on the banks of the Musi at Manchirevula on March 28, marking a shift from the originally planned inauguration of the Gandhi Sarovar project at Langar Houz.

The change in plans comes amid controversies surrounding the proposed acquisition of a portion of Madhu Park Ridge Apartments for the Gandhi Sarovar project. Initially, the Chief Minister had announced that the Musi development works would commence with the foundation for Gandhi Sarovar on March 28.

However, in view of the objections and the need for wider consultations, the government has decided to defer the Langar Houz component and instead begin works at Manchirevula.

As part of the revised plan, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the construction of a grand Omkareshwara Temple in the premises of the historic Veerabhadra Swamy temple, which has a legacy of nearly 800 years. The temple project, estimated at Rs 700 crore, will be built following the architectural guidance of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

The temple complex at Manchirevula will feature a towering gopuram, multiple mandapams and a sanctum tower measuring 14 feet in length and width and 64 feet in height. The project will also include the development of the ancient Veerabhadra Swamy temple and nearby Machileshwara temple, which is believed to be over 1,400 years old.

A 100-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva will also be set up in the river. It will be surrounded by landscaped parks, with boating and other recreational facilities. The government is also exploring participation from donors and private entities to execute the project.

Official sources said a Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has been constituted to hold consultations with political parties, civic organisations and other stakeholders. The panel will deliberate on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Musi Phase-I, released by the Chief Minister on March 13, as well as on the Gandhi Sarovar project, and work towards resolving issues through consensus.

In a move aimed at promoting communal harmony, the government also plans to develop the Musi riverfront with places of worship representing multiple faiths. These include the Omkareshwara Temple at Manchirevula, a mosque near Puranapul, a gurdwara at Gowliguda and a church at Nagole.

The Musi rejuvenation project is being taken up as a flagship initiative by the Telangana government, with plans to develop the riverfront on the lines of the river Thames in London. The state government has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for the project in the recent 2026-27 Budget. The broader vision includes constructing Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat with a 150-metre-tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi, along with a museum and meditation centre, to position the Musi as an international tourist destination.

Infrastructure plans include constructing wide access roads from the Outer Ring Road, ample parking facilities and a small barrage across the Musi to retain water.