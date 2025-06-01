CM Revanth Tells Vemulawada MLA to Build Spacious Goshalas

Karimnagar: The Government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas on Sunday said that the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed him and the temple authorities to acquire land for construction of a new spacious goshala apart from providing modern facilities for protection of Rajanna Kodelu of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.

After returning from a trip to Qatar where he participated in the Telangana Formation Day celebrations organised by the Telangana Gulf Samithi Qatar, the chief whip Aadi Srinivas met the Chief Minister at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

MLA Srinivas said that during their meet, the CM enquired in detail about the developments at Rajanna temple and various matters concerning the temple goshala and ordered to take measures to ensure that cows there do not face any difficulties.

Srinivas assured the Chief Minister that the temple administration and the government will take all precautions to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Meanwhile, in a statement released here in Vemulawada on Sunday, the district animal husbandry officer Dr V. Ravinder Reddy said that stringent measures have been taken for the protection of Kodelu in the temple goshala located in Thippapur and the ongoing medical camp will be continued until the cows regain full health.

Due to unseasonal rains, and adverse health conditions, around eight cows initially died at the goshala. The district administration formed a 12-member medical team including five veterinary doctors to examine the cattle in the goshala.

On the second day, five more cows died due to illness. After conducting the medical tests on the cows, around 500 cows were administered Lumpy Skin Disease (LDS) vaccine. Out of 20 animals that fell ill, 16 were saved through special treatment while another four cows died on Saturday night. A total of 17 cows in the goshala died till date, he said.

Dr Ravinder Reddy said arrangements are being made to distribute 300 cows to local farmers and urged devotees not to believe false information circulated on social media.