CM Revanth Takes Potshots at Critics, Defends Auction of Gachibowli Lands

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the government had successfully reclaimed 400 acres of prime land in Kancha Gachibowli, which had been allotted nearly 25 years ago to IMG Bharata, a company linked to Ahobila Rao alias Billy Rao.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the land was recovered through a legal battle in the Supreme Court and would now be repurposed for industrial development and IT parks via an open auction.

Reddy strongly defended the Congress government’s decision to auction the land, brushing aside protests by Opposition parties, students and environmental groups as being “politically motivated.”

He said that the land in question had no connection to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), as some critics had claimed.

“There are no tigers or deer in that area, but some cunning foxes are trying to obstruct development,” Revanth Reddy quipped, dismissing claims of critics that there are protected wild animals in this land.

He accused Opposition parties of misleading the public, instigating student protests, and filing PILs to stall the government’s development plans.

The Chief Minister questioned the silence of Opposition parties during the BRS regime, when the land remained with IMG Bharata for over two decades.

“The BRS ruled for nearly 10 years. They didn’t lift a finger to reclaim the land. Now that we have succeeded in bringing it back to the people within 15 months of coming to power, they are creating unnecessary noise,” he said.

Reddy said that the land had been transferred to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) and it would be put up for auction to attract multinational companies and generate employment opportunities.

“Do you oppose industrial growth? Don’t you want jobs for Telangana youth?” he asked, calling on the opposition to suggest constructive alternatives instead of resorting to obstruction.

Taking direct aim at BRS MLA T. Harish Rao, the Chief Minister sought clarification on his party’s stance on land acquisition for key infrastructure projects, including RRR and the proposed Future city.

He also dismissed allegations that the Future City project was designed to benefit his family members. Opposition leaders had dubbed it the "Four Brothers City," accusing the CM’s brothers of purchasing land in the area for personal gain.

“I or my brothers didn’t purchase a single inch of land near Future city. It is not Four Brothers City — it is a city for four crore brothers and sisters of Telangana,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s focus was on transparent development and job creation, and warned that vested interests must not derail the state's progress.