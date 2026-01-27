CM Revanth: State Govt Made Unprecedented Arrangements for Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state government had made unprecedented arrangements for the Sammakka-Saralamma maha jatara, starting Wednesday, which is expected to draw more than 1.25 crore devotees. He said the Congress government had reconstructed and redeveloped the Medaram temple complex in a manner that would remain historic.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy extended greetings to people on the occasion of Jatara, describing the tribal deities as symbols of self-respect and courage. He called upon devotees to celebrate the Medaram Maha Jatara, the world’s largest tribal festival and often referred to as the “Telangana Kumbh Mela”, in a grand and spiritually uplifting manner.



He said the four-day festival, rooted deeply in tribal and Adivasi customs and traditions, should be observed as a divine celebration of the forest goddesses.



For the first time, largescale funds were allocated for the development of the shrine and its surroundings. With an expenditure of `250 crore, the temple premises were expanded and the gaddelu of Goddesses Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju were constructed on a larger scale. He said the Sammakka-Saralamma Gaddelu area was modernised in accordance with tribal customs and traditions, and grand toranas were erected in all four directions.



Revanth Reddy stated that special emphasis was laid on strengthening roads and creating permanent infrastructure to ensure the smooth movement and safety of the lakhs of devotees visiting Medaram continuously. He said the government had taken the responsibility of protecting tribal culture, heritage and traditions, and of safeguarding the customs of Adivasi communities as a priority.



Recalling the inspiration drawn from the Goddesses, the Chief Minister said the people’s government came into existence as a result of a democratic struggle inspired by the spirit of Sammakka and Saralamma. He noted that for the first time in the state’s history, a Cabinet meeting was held at Medaram recently. He said the message given by Sammakka and Saralamma, that one must be ready to sacrifice even one’s life for the people, would continue to inspire the government to dedicate itself to the development of the state.



The Chief Minister said all arrangements had been made to conduct the four-day festival in a grand and orderly manner. He directed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure that no inconvenience was caused to pilgrims. From the United States, he spoke to senior officials over the phone and instructed them to take all necessary steps to provide seamless facilities to devotees.



He appealed to tribal communities, Adivasis and devotees arriving from all states to offer prayers with devotion, fulfil their vows and perform holy baths in the Jampanna Vagu. He urged pilgrims to cooperate with the authorities and ensure that no untoward incidents occurred during the jatara.

