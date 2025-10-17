CM Revanth Seeks Legal Roadmap on BC Quota

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet has directed officials to consult senior advocates and constitutional experts to prepare a detailed legal roadmap on implementing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. Officials have been asked to submit a report within two days outlining the state’s future course of action based on legal opinions.

The issue came up for detailed discussion during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting followed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the state government’s special leave petition challenging the Telangana High Court’s interim orders that stayed the enhanced BC quota in local body elections.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will review the legal report on October 19. A Cabinet note will then be prepared incorporating the recommendations and placed before the next Cabinet meeting on October 23 for a final decision.

In another significant move, the Cabinet decided to relax the two-child norm that disqualified individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections. The rule, part of the State Election Commission’s notification issued on September 29, will be omitted in the revised notification to be issued later.

The Cabinet’s discussions focused on ensuring legal clarity while safeguarding the principle of social justice in implementing the enhanced BC quota. Officials have been directed to act swiftly, consult legal experts, and present their findings before the next Cabinet session for final approval.