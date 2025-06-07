CM Revanth Seeks Help To Drive Out ‘BRS Ghosts’

Nalgonda:Referring to BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s statement that her father and BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao was surrounded by ghosts, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the people to cooperate to chase out those ghosts from Telangana. He also claimed that Chandrasekhar Rao’s party was not BRS, but DRS (Dayyala Rashtra Samithi).

During his 34-minute speech at a public rally at Thirumalapuram of Thurkapally mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Revanth Reddy asked Chandrashekar Rao to disclose the names of ghosts in his party as alleged by his daughter. He also found fault with Chandrashekar Rao for keeping mum on Kavitha’s allegations.



After laying the foundation for development works worth `1,000 crore, including the Gandamalla reservoir, the Chief Minister said that the people should address BRS leaders as dayaalu (ghosts) when they visit their areas.



Speaking about the BRS leaders finding fault with notices issued to them in some cases, the Chief Minister pointed out that even former prime minister P.V. Narsimha Rao had appeared before an inquiry commission without hesitation.



Revanth Reddy also recalled how he was jailed for days by the previous BRS government.



After coming out from the jail on bail, he said that he vowed to ensure that the BRS did not come to power again and succeeded in doing it. “Now, I have no other goals in life except serving the people of the state,” he said. The BRS, which ruled the state for 10 years, was planning to unseat the 18-month-old Congress government.



Revanth Reddy said that the BRS government had failed to pay the salaries of the employees on time, yet it is criticising the Congress government’s pro-employee decisions. He asked government employees and their family members against voting for the BRS in the next elections.



Referring to comments made by BRS leader Harish Rao on the government’s decision to begin works for the Gandamalla reservoir, Revanth Reddy questioned as to whether the state government, which sanctioned `430 crore for the reservoir, wouldn’t know the source of water for it. He also pointed out that the Congress governments have the experience of completing SRSP, Yellampally and Mid-Maneru projects.



The Chief Minister also sought clarification from the BRS on why Gandamalla reservoir, SLBC tunnel, Pilaipally and Dharmareddy canals were not completed even after spending `2 lakh crore for the irrigation sector during its 10 year rule. He alleged that the BRS government had destroyed all systems in the name of Bangaru Telangana.



The Chief Minister recalled that the Congress government had filled up 60,000 job vacancies within one year and attracted `3-lakh crore investment to the state in the last 18 months, which will create one lakh jobs in the private sector.



Reminding that he had conducted padayatra along the Musi river in Alair constituency on his birthday on November 8, 2024, the Chief Minister criticised BRS and BJP leaders for trying to create hurdles to rejuvenation of the Musi river. The BRS has adopted false propaganda saying the houses of poor houses were being demolished along with the Musi in Hyderabad for the river rejuvenation.



He pointed out that BJP governments have taken up rejuvenation of Sabarmati river in Gujarat, Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Yamuna river in New Delhi. “In such a case, what is wrong with the rejuvenation of the Musi project,” he asked.



“As promised, the name of Yadadri was changed to the centuries-old Yadagirigutta. The Yadagirigutta Temple Devasthanam (YTD) Board would be constituted along the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). YTD will run a university and medical college. The state government has also completed gold plating to vimana gopuram,” he informed.