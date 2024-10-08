CM Revanth Seeks Funds for Hyd’s Camp and Metro Rail Phase-2

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has appealed to the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to include Hyderabad’s Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0 or consider it separately as a special project.

He made this suggestion during a meeting with Khattar in Delhi on Monday.

Reddy explained that the historic city was still operating with an outdated sewerage system, which is inadequate for the present needs. He also mentioned the lack of proper sewerage systems in nearby municipalities.

Highlighting the need for Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities to achieve 100 per cent wastewater treatment to maintain the city’s global standards of living, Reddy told the Union minister that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared for the CSMP, covering Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities. The plan spans 7,444 km with an estimated cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore.

The Chief Minister handed over the DPR to Khattar while seeking financial assistance through AMRUT 2.0 or by recognizing it as a special project.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the Musi River runs for 55 kilometers through Hyderabad, with 110 kilometers of sewage draining into the river. To prevent this, a DPR has been prepared for constructing trunk sewers, large-size box drains, and new sewage treatment plants at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The Chief Minister submitted this DPR to the Union Minister, seeking approval and speedy permission in order to begin the work.

Regarding the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Reddy said that DPRs have been completed for several corridors, including Nagole to RGIA Shamshabad (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km) and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totaling 76.4 kilometers. The estimated cost of the expansion is Rs 24,269 crore, Reddy said while proposing a 50:50 joint venture between the central government and Telangana governments to undertake these corridors. He assured to submit DPR for the project soon and requested the minister’s cooperation for its prompt implementation.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were MPs from Nalgonda, Bhongir, and Peddapalli, K. Raghuveer Reddy, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and G. Vamshi Krishna, respectively, the government’s special representative in Delhi, A.P. Jithender Reddy, government advisor Srinivas Raju, chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari, CM’s principal secretary V. Seshadri, principal secretary (urban development) Dana Kishore, HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy, and Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal.