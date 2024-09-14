CM Revanth Ridicules Poorly Maintained CRMP Roads

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the state of road maintenance, pointing out that 811 k m of roads constructed under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) were re in a poor condition due to inadequate upkeep by the contractors.

With the five-year contract set to expire in December, he warned of strict action against negligent and errant contractors. He ordered an immediate review and said that a report on pending works be submitted within 15 days. He warned of action against officials providing false reports.



Reddy directed municipal officials to take immediate steps towards transforming Greater Hyderabad into one of the cleanest cities in India, similar to Indore, which, incidentally, has maintained its top spot as the country’s cleanest city for six consecutive years from 2019.



During a review meeting of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department and GHMC works, Recvanth Reddy asked officials to visit Indore and study its waste management practices and civic operations including the role of various agencies and voluntary organisations and look looking into possible collaboration with them.

The Chief Minister instructed GHMC to enhance its garbage collection efforts and ensure regular waste collection from every household. He encouraged the use of modern technology such as GIS mapping and QR code scanning to improve efficiency.



H called for clear plans to mobilise funds without burdening ongoing development projects, including plugging any revenue gaps in the civic body’s income from properties, rents, advertisements and hoardings.



Regarding the Musi River Development Project, the Chief Minister called for expediting rehabilitation efforts for residents in river catchment areas. He said that all affected communities must be treated justly and provided with adequate infrastructure in their new settlements.

As part of infrastructure modernisation, Reddy directed officials to develop approach roads to Cherlapally railway station, which is currently undergoing modernisation. He recommended acquiring nearby land owned by the forest and industries departments and suggested relocating industries in the area. The new approach roads should accommodate parking facilities and include commercial junctions to enhance connectivity to the station.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials like MAUD secretary Dana Kishore and GHMC commissioner Amrapali were also present in the meeting.

