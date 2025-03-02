CM Revanth revisits childhood days

Hyderabad: When English lecturer Murthy was entering the classroom of a government junior college in Wanaparthy, a 16-year-old student was busy cracking jokes with his classmates Padma, Shanti, Aditya and laughing loudly. The lecturer punished the students, asking them to stand on a bench.

With folded hands the students stood on the bench and enjoyed the punishment. The student who cracked the joke was none other than Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited Wanaparthy and met his batchmates from college, school and Parvathamma, owner of the house in which he stayed for nine years.

Recalling childhood memories, Padma, who is working as a teacher now, said that she used to play football with Revanth Reddy at the school's ground along with other friends. The then drill master Nagendra Das encouraged girl students to play football and Revanth Reddy also helped the girls to join the football team.

"Revanth was a very daring and straightforward person. He was active in playing games such as football. We all together played such a game in the school grounds in 1984," Padma recalled.

Aditya, who is working as manager in LIC in Bengaluru, said Revanth Reddy and he would sit on the same bench in Section C of BiPC. One day when some girls demanded that they would like to sit on that bench, Revanth Reddy refused and asked his friends to stay put.

The Chief Minister interacted with 95 childhood friends gathered at the meeting in Wanaparthy on Sunday. All of them had lunch together. Later, the Chief Minister visited Parvathamma's residence.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Parvathamma expressed happiness at Revanth Reddy. She prepared poori and keema curry for him. "Revanth Reddy stayed at my residence for nine years along with his brother Bhoopathi Reddy and others. Revanth Reddy has been active since his childhood,” she said. Revanth Reddy studied from Class 8 through Intermediate when the family were tenants of Parvathamma.

"Revanth Reddy called me 'Akka'. Today, he inquired about me and my family," Parvathamma said.