CM Revanth Reviews Kurnool Bus Tragedy, Orders Swift Relief

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a conference with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy in the wake of the tragic bus accident in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately initiate all necessary measures on behalf of the government. He directed the setting up of a helpline right away to assist those affected.

CM Revanth Reddy also ordered GENCO CMD Harish to rush to the accident site and coordinate relief operations. The Gadwal District Collector and SP were instructed to remain on-site to oversee assistance and extend full support to the victims’ families.

He further emphasized the need to expedite the identification of the deceased and ensure that all injured receive timely and adequate medical treatment.