CM Revanth Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact; Orders Officials to Stay Alert

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the situation arising from Cyclone Montha and directed officials to remain on high alert. With paddy harvesting underway and grain being dried in several places, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take necessary precautions to prevent damage. He also ordered proper arrangements at paddy and cotton procurement centers.

The CM noted that the cyclone’s impact is likely to be severe in the erstwhile Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts, with heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and other regions. Revanth Reddy directed all departmental staff to stay vigilant and available at the field level.

In light of train disruptions—such as the halting of Golkonda Express at Dornakal and Konark Express at Gundratimadugu—the CM asked officials to ensure alternative arrangements for passengers. He instructed district collectors to coordinate with SDRF and NDRF teams for effective rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister also ordered officials to monitor water levels in reservoirs, tanks, and ponds, and release water in a controlled manner after prior intimation to local staff. Fully filled reservoirs should have sandbags ready in advance, he said. Traffic must be restricted on inundated roads, low-lying bridges, and causeways, with police and revenue officials setting up barricades for safety.

Revanth Reddy cautioned that stagnant rainwater could lead to mosquito breeding and disease outbreaks. He directed municipal and panchayat sanitation staff to maintain cleanliness and instructed the Health Department to stock adequate medicines and set up medical camps where needed.

The CM emphasized the need for coordination among departments — Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, R&B, Health, Police, Fire Services, and SDRF — to minimize loss of life, property, and livestock. He further instructed GHMC, HYDRAA, SDRF, and Fire Services personnel in Hyderabad to respond swiftly to public grievances during the cyclone impact.