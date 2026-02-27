CM Revanth: Replace GHMC Act with Core Urban Act

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to draft a new Core Urban Act to replace the existing GHMC Act for implementation across the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations located within the Outer Ring Road limits. The proposed legislation will serve as the single framework for governing permissions, fee structures, development works and civic administration in the core urban region.

Speaking at a meeting of with municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) department officials here on Friday, the CM said municipal works under the government’s prestigious 100-day programme would begin with urban local bodies. He stressed that sanitation should receive top priority in the core urban area, noting that residents often dump waste in open spaces due to the absence of designated dumping points. Officials were instructed to identify specific garbage disposal locations, install signboards and initiate strict action against indiscriminate dumping.

Revanth Reddy called for accountability in road construction, directing officials to adopt durable technologies so that roads lasted for their stipulated lifespan. Responsibility must be fixed if roads were dug up or relaid before their designated life cycle, he said. He directed officials to set up a dashboard to track whether every streetlight in the core urban area was functioning.

Emphasising food safety, Revanth Reddy directed that CCTV cameras be installed in hotel kitchens and linked to the integrated command control centre, regular inspections be conducted and a rating system to assess compliance with food safety standards.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to strengthen fire safety measures in view of increasing construction of high-rise buildings exceeding 50 floors, and asked officials to procure advanced equipment capable of handling emergencies at such heights. He suggested installing water harvesting wells in city circles to capture rainwater and developing uniform multi-utility poles.

To eliminate administrative confusion, the Chief Minister ordered that all roads within the Outer Ring Road currently maintained by roads & buildings and other departments be brought under the MA&UD department for uniform execution and faster works. He reviewed designs of proposed elevated corridors aimed at reducing traffic congestion and suggested exploring the tourism potential of historic structures across the city.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to expedite construction of government office complexes in the proposed Bharat Future City and ensure timely approvals and high construction quality. He further directed authorities to focus on development and beautification of major lakes and ponds, ensuring protection alongside landscaping works, and to transform water bodies into tourism destinations.