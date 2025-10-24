Revanth Releases Rs 2,780 Cr to Urban Civic Bodies

Hyderabad: The state government has sanctioned Rs 2,780 crore to 138 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state, giving a major push to urban development. The funds will be utilised to execute 2,432 development works aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and improving living standards in towns and cities.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also holds the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) portfolio, the department has issued orders to release funds immediately and begin the tendering process without delay. The initiative excludes the Telangana Core Urban City, with funds directed toward all other municipal bodies across the state.

As part of the “Telangana Rising Vision 2027,” the government has drawn up an ambitious plan to transform towns and cities beyond Greater Hyderabad into growth hubs. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to undertake works keeping in view the rapid urbanisation and increasing population demands in these areas. The focus is on extending existing municipalities, improving infrastructure in newly formed ones, and ensuring better civic amenities to meet the growing urban needs.

Based on the proposals submitted by the MA&UD department, the Chief Minister approved works worth Rs 2,780 crore across 138 municipalities. The funds will be drawn from the Urban Development allocations in the state budget and the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF). Newly-constituted municipalities will receive Rs 15 crore each, while municipalities expanded through the merger of gram panchayats will get Rs 20 crore. Older municipalities will also be allocated Rs 15 crore each and new municipal corporations will receive Rs 30 crore each.

The department has formulated clear guidelines for the prioritised utilisation of funds. The works to be taken up include development of merged municipal areas, construction of internal roads, stormwater and sewage drainage systems, improvement of traffic junctions, prevention of pollution in lakes and ponds, and provision of basic amenities in double-bedroom housing colonies. The funds will support the creation of parks, construction of culverts and development of shopping complexes to strengthen civic infrastructure.

Officials of all municipalities and corporations have been directed to immediately call for tenders and commence the works. The government has set March 2026 as the deadline for the completion of all sanctioned projects.