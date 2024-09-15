CM Revanth Releases 'Prophet for the World' book

The book launch was attended by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana government’s adviser on minority affairs Mohammed Shabbir Ali.

In his speech, Revanth Reddy commended the author for coming up with a significant work on the life of Prophet Muhammad, noting that the path shown by the Prophet promoted universal peace and brotherhood. The CM also praised Owaisi, describing him as a powerful voice for the underprivileged and marginalised communities, including Dalits, minorities and Scheduled Tribes, in Parliament.

Revanth Reddy acknowledged Owaisi's dedication to raising important social issues. “Even when he criticises my party, the Congress, I don't take offense. As a ruling party, we may make mistakes sometimes, and constructive criticism helps us review and improve our decisions,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister stressed that political differences should remain limited to elections, and after polls, the focus should shift to the welfare of the people and the development of the state. He mentioned that his government is open to suggestions from all parties, including AIMIM, on various issues to promote progress in Telangana.



